Uganda stun Kenya at military games

Defending champions Kenya will have to revitalise their reception and defence suffering a shock 3-0 loss to Uganda in the opening game of the East African community military games volleyball tournament at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Much was expected from the experienced pre-match favourites after hammering Uganda by the same margin in 2017 but Kenya’s predictability with attacking trio of captain Ednah Rotich, Chemeli Edna and Damaris Chepkorom, failed to make an impact with almost all of their shots blocked.

Kenya lost the first set 18-25 before succumbing to a 24-26 loss in the second despite leading for the better part of the set.

A 20-25 third set loss left coach Sila Makiso with much to ponder ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with 2017 silver medalists Tanzania.

Makiso said: “This loss is a motivation to the team as the games define the unity of the region. Reception was our undoing together with the frontcourt defence, something we will have to work on because the result isn’t good. The loss will serve as a wake-up call to the whole team.”

“Credit to Uganda because of their good service. Every team in this tournament is prepared to beat us because we are the defending champions but we will recover in the next match to make Kenyans proud.”

His opposite number Sergent Okot Stephen lauded his team’s performance after months of preparation and learning from past mistakes.

“The playing unit has been outstanding today. We came into the game with the 2017 results in mind. We had learnt from our past errors. Our organisation was good and the three-month camp has proved valuable.”

Captain Amuron Eunice added: “We were well equipped to handle the experienced Kenyan players and all went well according to the coach's script.”

In another one-sided encounter, Rwanda beat Tanzania 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-16) to instil fear to the rest of the teams. Rampant Tanzania handed Rwanda a heavy defeat in netball courtesy of a 66-16 scoreline.

In another unexpected turn of events, men’s basketball defending champions Tanzania lost 75-79 to Burundi despite leading 31-27 heading into the break.

They led the third quarter as well with a 24-19 scoreline but dropped their heads in the last quarter as Rwanda made amends winning it 33-20 to hand the champions a terrible start to their campaign.