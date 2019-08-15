Twenty Under-18 players drawn from schools start camp today

A total of 20 volleyball players drawn from schools across the nation will start residential training today at the Highridge Secondary School under veteran coach Juma Walukhu.

This is an initiative organised by Kenya Academy of Sports in conjunction with Kenya Volleyball Federation that seeks to train players during holiday seasons.

Last year, the U-17 players featured in the two-week camp and this year, the two parties have gone a notch higher. Walukhu said the initiative is all about instilling proper basics, discipline and teamwork into the young players at the tender age.

“The joy of all this is that they are young and grasp things faster. Therefore I look forward to the training and hopefully, at the end of it all, the players will leave the camp better than they came,” said the tactician.

He added: “Besides the basics part of the sport, I'm also keen on discipline which is very paramount for any sportsman or woman."

KVF second vice-chairman David Kilundo said the move was all about getting age group categories for forthcoming competitions.

He said: “The camps will be held three times a year during school holidays to ensure consistency and continuity. We are working smart to ensure we partner with all the stakeholders in volleyball to come up with age group teams that will compete effectively in the coming competitions.”

Selected Players: Sophie Mbuya, Sally Nasike,Sarah Nekesa, Bilha Juma, Vivian Rugutsa, Deborah Chesang, Faith Alta and Sheila Muthoni(Rift Valley), Everlyne Makau, Mercy Mbevi, Leah Wanjira, Tracy Ilanet and Charity Sepolo(Eastern), Mary Wangechi, Virginia Wanjiru and Mauline Kamau(Central), Okot Madina and Janet Chemuto(Western), Agella Mususmba(Nairobi) and Marion Omondi from Nyanza.