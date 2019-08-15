SJAK, Fidelity Insurance renew parnership for the fifth year

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and Fidelity Insurance have renewed their partnership that guarantees the continuation of top-flight Coach of the Month Awards.

The reward programme will run from September 2019 to May to 2020, capping six years of partnership between the two entities that have seen a number of coaches recognised and duly rewarded for excellent performances.

Under the signed contract, Fidelity Insurance will pay deserving coaches Sh75000 monthly while giving SJAK Sh65,000 for administration. The firm’s marketing manager Nicholas Males expressed their gratitude to the association for running a credible reward scheme and urged coaches to continue with the good work of nurturing talents in the country.

“We are facing very hard economic times but at as Fidelity Insurance, we still want to put our money in the award for the next year. SJAK indicated that we should round the figure for coaches to Sh100,000 but the dire economic conditions cannot allow for now,” he added.

“In our small way we can say we give back to society and we wish to continue with this. We hope other corporates can come on board to help the sport,” Malesi said

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi also noted that local coaches have upped their game since the award’s inception five years ago and urged them to strive for excellence. “I want to thank Fidelity for the far we have come in this initiative. Looking at it critically the coaches we have awarded have made further career steps and we may have Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno running the national team sooner or later.”

Fidelity Insurance has also boosted the upcoming LG Football Awards with a token for the coaches category and have promised to come in a big way in subsequent editions.