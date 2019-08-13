[PHOTOS] Athletics, volleyball teams to AAG kicked out of hotel due to unpaid fees

The national athletics team to the All Africa Games set for Morocco later this month has been thrown out of their residential training base at the Luke Hotel, along Thika Road, over unpaid accommodation charges.

An athlete who sought anonymity revealed they have been forced to camp at the hotel lobby awaiting action from the relevant bodies, including the government, through the Ministry of Sports, National Sports Council and Athletics Kenya.

"We found the rooms locked up and our bags throw out when we returned from training. Efforts to have the stalemate seems to have hit a snag as the hotel insist they must get their dues, which date back to 2017," said the athlete.

"I have seen Mutwii (Paul, the AK vice president in charge of competition) and Kisalu (Dimmy the AK deputy treasurer) around as they seek to sort out the matter."

However, the challenge of preparing the team to the continental games squarely lies on the umbrella federations, National Olympic Committee and the Sports Council.