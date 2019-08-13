KCB set sights on Prinsloo this weekend

KCB have set their sights on winning the remaining three tournaments of the national Sevens circuit.

Fresh from winning the Dala sevens over the weekend sevens coach Dennis Mwanja said the target was to win the remaining three. Out of three tournaments played, the bankers have won two out of three and he believes they can win the Prinsloo sevens, Christie sevens and Driftwood sevens.

"Our target was to win all six tournaments so far we have won two out of three. This not bad and with the team we have, we are going for all of them,” added Mwanja.

The bankers now lead the standings with 59 points 11 ahead of nearest rivals Mwamba and Nakuru.

Mwanja said the nature of sevens is unforgiving. “I tell the team not to underrate any team and play with the same intensity from the first match to the last if they are to win, ” added Mwanja.

He said there is room for improvement and will tweak new plays into the team in the Prinsloo Sevens tournament slated for Nakuru this weekend.

“We have a few tricks up our sleeve which we want to unleash in Nakuru so we are not resting on our laurels. We want to be innovative and be sharp to stay ahead of the pack,” he added.

Mwanja hailed the impact of internationals Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee and Vincent Onyala for the win in the Lakeside city. “They bring experience and composure and helped some our young guys in the tournament,” added Mwanja.