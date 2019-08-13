Harambee Stars coach steps down after mutual consent with FKF

The clamour for coach Sebastian Migne to quit his post following the recent abject performances of Harambee Stars first in the African Cup of Nations where Kenya failed to reach the last sixteen and recently their elimination from the Africa Nation Championships seems to have hit home after the Football Kenya Federation announced that the Frenchman had agreed to step down on mutual consent.

A statement by the acting FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed Migne’s exit yesterday evening much to the relief of football lovers who had not hidden their ire at the Frenchman following the group stage exit in an expanded Afcon and more worrying was their elimination by Tanzania from CHAN.

“FKF and Harambee Stars head coach Sébastien Migné has agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent,” revealed the federation’s statement

“Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach over a period of time. The federation wishes to thank coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years,” added the statement.

The federation will be hard-pressed to find a replacement for Migne soon as there are only three months before the national team return to competitive action when the qualifiers for the 2021 Afcon kicks off with a clash against Egypt in November.

“ The re-organization and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer the Harambee Stars forward will be announced shortly. We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavours. This even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament,” concluded the statement from Otieno.

Migne becomes the second senior employee to leave the federation after CEO Robert Muthomi was hounded out office under a cloud. In his time in charge, the national team had become stable up until the selection of the team for the Afcon finals was made. Senior players Allan Wanga, Jesse Were and Teddy Akumu were omitted from this important tournament in favour of inexperienced compatriots—a decision which set the ball rolling towards Migne’s departure particularly after Kenyans were knocked out in the group stages.