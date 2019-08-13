Chager’s race against time as Flash skips KCB Kilifi Rally

WRC Candidate Safari event winner Baldev Chager is racing against time ahead of the forthcoming KCB Kilifi Rally slated for Mombasa Cement and Bamburi on August 16th and 17th.

His closest championship challenger Carl “Flash” Tundo will nevertheless be the notable absentee during the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) organised around due to personal commitments. Also out of Mombasa due to prior job commitments is another KNRC Premier Class driver Eric Bengi.

Chager, who recently won the Top Fry Safari Classic Rally in Laikipia County will be heading to the Coast with an intention to kill two birds with one stone. The Flying Singh will be at it to safeguard his 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship lead over and above defending his MMC KNRC Rally win following a stellar performance last season.

“Preparations are hectic as the time between Safari, Top Fry Rift Classic and Mombasa are so tight.

"Then Nanyuki just 14 days later is really tough for the whole team. Nevertheless, the boys are burning midnight oil getting the cars ready and we have faith in them and they will have it all sorted by then," he said.

"Our approach in the Coast event is like any other rally— to go out there and do the best we can. There’s nothing else to it. The MMC round has always been enjoyable. From many years ago. It’s always the fun one to be at the Coast. We had never won that particular event till last year so that was awesome. So we look forward to it next week,” noted Chager.

The 2019 KNRC has been to Nakuru, Kajiado and Niavasha which hosted the WRC Candidate Safari Rally.