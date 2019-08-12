KPL runner up seek to replace injured Odhiambo before season begins

Bandari are in search of a central defender before the new Kenyan Premier League campaign begins after the first choice in centre-back Bernard Odhiambo was injured in pre-season.

Coach Bernard Mwalala revealed prior to his team’s goalless draw in the Caf Confederation Cup against Al Ahly Shandy at Kasarani on Saturday that his team has been short in that department and need an immediate reinforcement to shore up their backline.

“Odhiambo is out for a long period and now we have only three central defenders. It is something that we need to address before the new season begins,” said Mwalala.

The defence was in superb control against Shandy with Felly Mulumba showing all his experience to keep the Sudanese attackers at bay with the help of Collins Agade.

It was in the attacking department that Mwalala felt his side fell short with William Wadri, Hassan Abdalla and later Wycliffe Ochomo— all missing gilt-edged chances.

“The fact that we did not know much about our opponent was the reason for a disjointed game in the first half. We, however, improved and missed a lot of chances in the second half. We came back and pushed harder but unfortunately couldn’t score,” he observed.

“Time is still on our side. We will work on our finishing because we know that if we score away in the second leg it will give us a good chance to qualify,” concluded Mwalala.

The return leg clash is scheduled for August—a week before the new league campaign begins—with the winner meeting either Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane or South Sudanese side Amarat.

The dockers, who finished second in the Kenyan Premier League last season, will be seeking to topple three-time back-to-back champions Gor Mahia.

Mwalala believes the three-time back-to-back champions Gor are at their most vulnerable stage. “Not only did they change their technical bench, but they also lost several key players. Losing important players always affects a team and we will see how it will affect Gor. We hope to challenge for trophies again and our aim will be to put as many points in the bag in the first five matches then thereafter we can set our target,” he concluded.

Bandari begin their league campaign with a clash against Mathare United.