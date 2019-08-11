KCB registers second series with with Dala Sevens crown

KCB beat Menengai Oilers 30-5 to win the Dala Sevens yesterday at the Mamboleo ground in Kisumu.

The star-studded bankers were clinical after a slow start to win their second tournament of the season after winning the opener in Kakamega last month.

Levi Amunga opened the scoring for the bankers in the first minute when he crossed the whitewash for a 5-0 lead. Oilers re-grouped and levelled matters a minute later when Austin Sikutwa dived at the corner to tie the scores at 5-5

Dennis Mwanja's charges stepped up the intensity and were rewarded just before the breather when Amunga played in Kenya Sevens International Vincent Onyala to score at the corner for a 10-5 lead at the break.

On resumption, Davis Chenge bullied past the Oilers defence to score an unconverted try to lead 15-5. Michael Wanjala was soon to get his name on the score sheet with a well-taken try to extend the bankers lead to 20-5 with internationals Jacob Ojee and Andrew Amonde sealing the victory with a try each in the closing minutes of the match.

Mwanja was delighted with the victory has catapulted his side top the top of the log with 59 points at the halfway mark of the series.

"We worked on few areas where we struggled last time out in Meru and the boys were eager to deliver and win,” he added. KCB had dismissed Impala 31-5 in the semifinals while Oilers edged cross-town rivals Nakuru 22-21 in a pulsating encounter. In the quarterfinals, the bankers had edged Nondies 19-7 with Oilers beating Northern Suburbs 26-17. Impala thrashed Masinde Muliro University 24-7 with Nakuru running over series champions Homeboyz 20-0.

Impala bagged the bronze medal after making light work of Nakuru with 36-0 triumph. Homeboyz edged Nondies 19-10 to finish fifth as Mwamba beat Kabras 19-15 to win the Challenge Trophy