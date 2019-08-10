Sevens caravan heads to Kisumu for Dala Sevens

Thrills and spills expected as the Dala Sevens take centre stage at the Mambo Leo showground in Kisumu.

After two tournaments, Mwamba lead the log with 39 points—two ahead of KCB and five ahead of Homeboyz and Nakuru who are joint third on 32 points.

Fresh from winning the Kabeberi Sevens a fortnight ago in Meru, Mwamba will fancy their chances of winning the event in the Lakeside city.

Mwamba are in Pool 'A' and will open their campaign against hosts Kisumu RFC.

They face Impala next in their second pool match before completing their pool assignments against the ever-improving Northern Suburbs.

Mwamba will have Kenya Sevens' Daniel Taabu back in the team after missing Kabeberi due to injury. Kevin Wambua's charges will have talismanic Collins Injera, skipper Billy Odhiambo, Joe Inzuga and Ronnie Omondi in their squad.

KCB have named a star-studded squad for the Dala Seven includes the Kenya Sevens stars Andrew Amonde and Jacob Ojee available for this tournament after playing for the Simbas last weekend in Bulawayo during the Victoria Cup. =The duo will complement the efforts of Davis Chenge, Vincent Onyala and Johnstone Olindi.

The bankers are in Pool 'D' and will battle it out against Vihiga Granites, Blak Blad and champions Homeboyz.

Menengai Oilers lead the hunt in Pool 'B' and have a date with Masinde Muliro University, Strathmore University and Western Bulls.

Pool 'C' is arguably the group of death as it includes Nakuru, Nondies, Mean Machine and revamped Kabras outfit that makes a return after missing out on the Kabeberi.

Nakuru have reached the semifinals of the past two events in Kakamega and Meru and head coach Mitch Ocholla is quietly confident his charges can go one place better. "We have been knocking on the door in the first two tournaments and I hope our luck turns on this weekend,” added Ocholla.