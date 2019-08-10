Drivers gear up for KCB Simba autocross 7 at Jamhuri racetrack

Jamhuri Park circuit will be the epicentre of racing tomorrow from 9 am to 5 pm. Spectators will not only be treated to exhilarating displays but will also savour the flavour of a ‘fast and furious’ twin-track.

Tomorrow’s race will also serve as an exciting prelude to the KCB Kilifi Rally slated for Kilifi County on the weekend of August 16-17.

The event will start with registration and scrutineering in the early morning session followed by drivers briefing and official practice. Drivers will then embark on four official heats of which the best of three will count towards the final classification. The format for the event will be a two-car track whereby drivers will cover the same heat distance simultaneously.

The 2WD non-Turbo and 4WD Turbo will no doubt be the main crowd-pullers with drivers expected to roar around the challenging black cotton gravel in a series of power slides, jumps and tear away bursts of speed along the short straights. The 2WD Turbo Class driver Shazz Esmail is brimming with confidence as he prepares for the weekend.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how good it feels to be back at Jamhuri,” said Esmail. He will be up against Izmir Racing teammate Shalien Mughal and Kunal Patel.

Izmir Racing lead driver Shalien Mughal remarked: “We have prepared all our cars for the upcoming event. We haven’t changed much in terms of setup as all our cars seemed to perform quite well. Our aim is to keep the pace and finish in commanding positions of our respective classes.”

Nanyuki Rally Team (NRT) driver Ken Nteere will be driving a Subaru N10 in the 4WD Turbo Class. “We are coming back to Jamhuri to test the car after Safari in readiness for the KCB Nanyuki Rally later in the month. The car took quite a beating during Safari but hopefully, we’ll try it out over the weekend,” the son of the late Washington Nteere said.

Quad class leader Wayne Fernandes will be sitting out of tomorrow's race. “I’m on the beach this weekend due to my roll in the RVMSC round where I injured my back and knee and need to heal before Kilifi Rally and the Hill Climb,” he said. Team Decko Racing & Safaricom Home Fibre is looking forward to a great weekend of racing. The team has entered five drivers namely Kirit Rajput, Yuvraj Rajput, Kiana Rajput, Tsevi Soni and Tsorav Soni.

“We have just finished the Top Fry Classic and getting back into gear for this weekend’s autocross. Yuvi (Yuvraj) is leading the Bambino Championship log and my hopes of the Open Class Championship may still be alive after my win at Round 6. However, I still have a long way to go and we will go out there and give it our best as always,” said Kirit.