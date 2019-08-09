Shabana's future uncertain with three weeks to kick off

Shabana still troubled

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
09 August 2019
Shabana's participation in the National Super League remains uncertain with only three weeks to go. 

With the league kick-off just around the corner, the club is yet to start their pre-season. Sources indicated that some of the players who remained at the club, are now seeking release.

“We don't know what is happening here. No official has communicated to us on the upcoming season. Personally, I want to leave because I don't want to waste my time here,” said a player who sought anonymity

Last season, Shabana sacked 11 players and only remained with 14. The sacked players have not been replaced. Coach Gilbert Selebwa said he was still in the dark and referred us to the club management. Shabana are expected to start their NSL season against Nairobi City Stars on September 1 at Hope Center in Nairobi. Club secretary-general Peter Omwando admitted that they are facing financial issues but remained confident that the club will play in the second tier next season.

He added that their pre season will start on Saturday when they take on Posta Rangers in the opening game of Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games at Gusii Stadium. On Wednesday, Kisii County Sports minister Duke Mainga said Shabana's leadership is unclear.

 

 

