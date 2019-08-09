Redmond commits future to Southampton until 2023

Southampton midfielder Nathan Redmond has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at the south coast club until 2023, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Redmond, who played all 38 league games during the last campaign and was named the club’s player of the season by both the players and the fans, scored six goals and also grabbed four assists as the club finished 16th and survived relegation.

“I’m really happy to have signed, and I’m just wanting to get the season up and going now,” Redmond said in a statement.

“We’ve got a great group of players here, who I’ve been with for the last three years. I feel like we can hopefully build something special and to be a part of it for the next four years is good for me.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said Redmond’s contract extension marked a “positive day” for the club ahead of the new season.

“It is very good news for the club,” the Austrian said. “He’s a player who showed in the last season that he is very important for Southampton. I think it’s a massive signal for the club and for us all that he wants to follow our way.”

Southampton begin their league campaign with a trip to Burnley tomorrow.