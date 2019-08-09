Lionesses thrash Madagascar in Rugby world cup qualifier

Kenya Lionesses start their Rugby World cup qualifiers campaign with a 35-5 win over Madagascar in Johannesburg yesterday

The Indian Ocean Islanders settled early and dictated play in the opening 10 minutes pinning Kenya in their 22 and their efforts were rewarded when Laurence Alefa crossed the whitewash at the corner for unconverted try and a 5-0 lead

The Lionesses regrouped and and began to dominate possession and territory and it came as no surprise when veteran Celestine Masinde crossed the whitewash for a unconverted try to tie the match at 5-5

Fullback Janet Okello then combined with skipper Philadelphia Olando to touch down minutes later as a rampaging Lionesses outfit began to tear the Malagasy defence into shreds for a 10-5 lead

Skipper Philadelphia Olando then ghosted past the static Malagasy defence to score the side's third try just before the half time with Grace Adhiambo slotting home the conversion as Kenya led 17-5 at the break.

On resumption Diana Owino crossed the whitewash to extend Kenya lead to 22-5 . Christabel Lindo soon followed landing a try at the corner and with Grace Adhiambo adding a penalty Masinde rounded off the scoring late in the second half to give the Lionesses s a comfortable victory

Head coach Felix Oloo said there is room for improvement ahead of their next fixture against Uganda on Tuesday” We have room for improvement we had a couple of line breaks which we should have converted and our ball handling must improve” added Oloo

Skipper Philadelphia Olando said it took a while for the team to settle but was happy with the win “ Madagascar put us under pressure in the opening quarter but we survived the pressure and we were able to dominate and play our game” added Olando