KVF ring changes in technical bench ahead of AAG

Celebrated coach Paul Bitok is back on the local scene after 10 years stint with the Rwandese national side.

Bitok will take charge of the women's national team as they head to the 16th edition of the All Africa Games scheduled for August 19-31 in Morocco.

His biggest task will be to ensure the national women’s team, also known as Malkia Strikers defend the title they won in Congo, Brazzaville in 2015

Bitok takes over from FIVB seconded coach Shailen Ramdoo ahead of the games. Bitok will be assisted by KCB’s Japheth Munala and Kenya Prisons’ women’s team coach Josp Barasa.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni confirmed the development, saying the Italian coach's contract had expired. Kioni said: “Ramdoo’s contract had expired and that is why we have made the changes ahead of AAG.”

Ramdoo arrived in the country on May 10 on a three-month contract which comes to an end today.

However, sources indicated that the changes were long overdue after allegations of bad blood between the playing unit, technical bench and the coach

Apparently, some of the players fell out with the Italian coach both in training sessions and competitions.

Ramdoo came in the country in May and guided the team to qualify for the AAG games in Uganda before accompanying the team to recently concluded Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers in Italy where the girls failed to sparkle, losing all the matches against hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium.

Sources hinted that there is a fresh breath of air in the camp after the changes.

“Ramdoo is a good coach. He had valuable skills that cannot be taken away from him. But his approach in some of the things and his decisions during the matches left a lot to be desired,’ noted the source.

The source added: “Since he took over the reins from Munala, we really can’t tell who are the starting seven players in the team . Hopefully, with the changes, there will be something to write home about.”

Kenya start their title defence against Algeria on August 22 before confronting their nemesis Cameroon on August 23. They wrap up the preliminary Group B stage with a tie against Senegal a day later. Pool A has hosts Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius and Nigeria.