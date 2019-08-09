DR Congo coach Ibenge quits after disappointing Cup of Nations

The casualty list after the Cup of Nations, which Algeria won last month, now stands at 10 of the 24 coaches.

In Summary

• Ibenge, 57, had a usually long five-year tenure in charge of the Congolese side but his position looked tenuous after they suffered a shock defeat by rookies Madagascar on penalties in the last 16 

• He was in charge at three successive Nations Cup finals, taking third place in 2015 and reaching the last eight in 2017.

by KINSHASA
Sports
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Congo coach Florent Ibenge reacts during the match
Congo coach Florent Ibenge reacts during the match
Image: REUTERS

Democratic Republic of Congo coach Florent Ibenge added his name to the list of post-Africa Cup of Nations departures when he announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the job.

Ibenge, 57, had a usually long five-year tenure in charge of the Congolese side but his position looked tenuous after they suffered a shock defeat by rookies Madagascar on penalties in the last 16 of the tournament in Egypt last month.

He was in charge at three successive Nations Cup finals, taking third place in 2015 and reaching the last eight in 2017.

“When I began the job it was never my intention to stay for too long,” Ibenge told reporters. He doubled up his role with that of coaching Kinshasa giants AS Vita Club, who he has taken to the African Champions League final, and where he will stay.

The casualty list after the Cup of Nations, which Algeria won last month, now stands at 10 of the 24 coaches.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KINSHASA
Sports
09 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

  2. Cherono back on track after maternity leave, eyes Doha
    1d ago Athletics

  3. Migne blames players absence for loss to Tanzania
    4d ago Football

  4. Nandwa takes over at Sony Sugar
    1d ago Football

  5. Kenya to face Egypt, Togo, Comoros in AFCON 2021 qualifiers
    3w ago Football

Latest Videos