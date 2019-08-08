Juma, Wandetto out of Dala7s as deejays seek revenge

Champions Homeboyz will be without Brian Juma and Mark Wandetto for the Dala Sevens slated for this weekend in Kisumu.

The two sustained injuries in the Kabeberi Sevens a fortnight ago in Meru and the deejays ended up losing in the main cup quarters to KCB 12-5

Homeboyz reached the final in Kakamega, losing to KCB 21 -12 in the final in the season opener and are currently joint third with Nakuru on the log with 32 points.

Team manager Simon Odongo expects to have international Jeff Oluoch back for the tournament. "Oluoch is fit and raring to go and we have a strong squad to choose from despite the injuries. We want to atone for the mistakes we had in Meru,” added Odongo. Homeboyz are in Pool D alongside KCB , Blak Blad and Vihiga Granites and Odongo thas described the pool as tricky.

"We will take one game at a time. Teams have adjusted their tactics and strategies and we must be aware of what they are capable of offering,” he added.

Odongo said they have worked on the weaknesses which saw them lose to the bankers in Meru and expects his charges to fire on all cylinders in Kisumu and the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru in the subsequent weekends.

"We have reached a very critical stage and we have three good teams on the circuit. Everyone is chasing victory and we must at our best," he added.