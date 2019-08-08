Judo team seek to improve on their last performance in 2015

The Kenya Judo team is projecting to improve on the 2015 Brazzaville performance with a harvest of at least three gold medals at the All Africa Games set for between August 16 and 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

In 2015, the judo team raked in three medals that included one silver and two bronze honours. Female judoka Esther Ikiugu garnered the silver medal in the U57kg category as Elvis Nato (U90kg) and Peterson Gathiru (U66kg) settled for bronze.

From the three 2015 medallists, only Ikiugu is part of the Rabat-bound contingent of 11 judokas. Nato has since hanged his belt while Gathiru is out of the team on personal commitments. Ikiugu, now competing in U-63kg, leads the women’s team which comprises of her Kenya Prisons teammates Diana Kana (U-70kg), Shagila Odacho (U-78kg) and Ongata Rongai Judo Club’s Kimberly Okwisa- (U57kg).

Kana, who is making her third appearance at the quadrennial bonanza is keen to improve her fifth-place finish at the last edition as she eyes gold medal in North Africa.

“I want to hit two birds with one stone. I have been training well since the beginning of the year and I'll be calm and composed to hit gold and gather enough Olympic points to boost my Tokyo 2020 qualifications,” said Kana.