KPA coach hails arrival of US-based player-maker Oyugi

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) coach Sammy Kiki has hailed the arrival of play-maker Keegan Oyugi from the United States, saying he is just what the team needed to launch a serious defense of their title.

Kiki said he hopes Oyugi, who joined the team last week from Minnesota, will propel the reigning champions to greater heights in this year’s Premier League race.

“My biggest concern was where to get a quality play-maker to fill that gap. I now have a player who will change so much in the team,” noted Kiki.

He observed: “I am happy to have him. He has really filled a huge gap that was lacking since the start of the season.”

Kiki said his team has never had a quality guard since Victor Bosire and Victor Ochieng left the side earlier in the year to join Nairobi teams.

“He is the point guard who was missing since Bosire and Ochieng left the team. He has good ball-handling, good floor vision, good passes and he executes so well,” noted Kiki.

Oyugi, who back is the country after spending 10 years in the US, was instrumental in porters’ 83-70 come from behind win over Umoja in a Premier League tie.

He scored the game’s high of 29 points in the game and has set his eyes on helping KPA both in the league and the inaugural Basketball Africa Ball League (BAL).

He said the porters 83-77 loss to rivals Ulinzi Warriors on Saturday was different simply because it was his first game. “I have a lot of adjusting to do. I have to get used to the league and the guys in my team as well,” said Oyugi.

He went on: “I am still learning my teammates and getting used to the chemistry so that will come as time goes on.”

Oyugi was born in Nairobi and moved to the United States when he was about eight years. He visited the country at 14 years and returned to the US for high school and college education.