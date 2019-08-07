Close

Cecafa announce draw

Cecafa unveil fixtures for inaugural boys u-15 boys Challenge Cup

by BY EVANS ANUKUR AND IVY KHALAHI
Sports
07 August 2019 - 05:00
Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye
Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) have announced fixtures for the inaugural boys’ Under-15 Challenge Cup scheduled for August 16 to  September 1 in Eritrea.

Eleven teams have confirmed participation and will compete under three pools. Kenya has been drawn in Pool ‘A’ alongside the less-fancied Eritrea, minnows Somalia and fast-rising Burundi.

Fierce competition for a quarter-final spot will be intense in Pool ‘B’ with Uganda among the teams to watch. Other teams include Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan while Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti will form Pool C. The best three teams from Pool ‘A’ and ‘B’ and top two teams from Pool ‘C’ will make it to the quarter-finals set for August 27th and semis three days later. Finals will be staged on September 1. Cecafa secretary general, Nicholas Musonye observed that arrangements for the event are almost complete.

