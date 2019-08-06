Kenyan players bundled out in qualifying round of World Tour

Kenyan tennis players were bundled out in the qualifying round of the women’s World Tennis Tour which served off yesterday at the Peponi School in Ruiru.

Alica Owegi lost 6-2, 6-1 to Julia Konishi of Brazil while Rosehilda Asumwa was bundled out by India’s Manju Prasad 6-0, 6-0 barely after 35 minutes of play. Shania Kaur handed a walkover to India’s Vibhasree Gowda owing to a hamstring injury on her left foot.

Owegi has herself to blame for her loss after failing to capitalise on the many chances that came her way in the entire match.

“I think I gave out the game. I was in most cases getting close in breaking up but along the way, I slacked and she (Konshi) took advantage and surged forward,” Owegi said.

Asumwa on her part attributed her defeat to headache minutes before she served off her match. Kenya will now bank on Angela Okutoyi, Faith Nyabera, Fatiya Shariff and Judith Nkatha in the first round as they launch campaign for the Sh1.5 million prize money on offer. Okutoyi, who got a wildcard into the event, will battle it out with Tran Demi from the Netherlands in a match she expects to be challenging.

“I don’t know much about my opponent but I expect it to be a tough one. I will use my home advantage to give her a run for her money. I will try as much as I can to remain calm and play every ball on merit and play my own style,” she said. Nkatha will face it off with Manuella Nyonda from Gabon with Nyabera battling it out with Indian Vibhasree Gowda. Nkatha remained cool after the draw, saying she will not be under any pressure against Nyonda.

“I am ready. I have worked hard to be here and I am ready to give it my best. However, I will not try to put myself under any pressure. I want to enjoy myself and I guess I have nothing to lose,” Nkatha said. Nyabera was also upbeat of a good show, saying even though it was a tournament where she is set to learn, she will still give it a good fight. Fatiya will be the last Kenyan in action as she prepares to face Brazilian Borges Galvao.