Belgian keeper Mignolet returning home after Club Brugge agree on £6m deal

Simon Mignolet’s six-year Liverpool career is over after he agreed on a deal to return to Belgium with Club Brugge.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, had indicated after a friendly at Bradford last month that the dependable Mignolet would stay at Anfield as his club needed ‘two No 1s’ in their quest for trophies.

Mignolet has found his opportunities limited over the last two seasons. He initially lost his place to Loris Karius and then found himself blocked by Liverpool’s £64.6million purchase of Alisson Becker.

He has played an important role, however, day-to-day in terms of putting pressure on Alisson and his team-mates recognise that Mignolet has never allowed his standards to drop or mood to change.

But Mignolet has never hidden his ambition to be a consistent No 1 again and the opportunity to head to Club Brugge in time to be registered for their Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kiev— the first leg of which is on tonight.

Club Brugge announced in a statement on Sunday night that Mignolet had agreed on terms on a five-year deal and completed a medical. “Not playing is the hard bit,” he said during an interview in May.

“The feeling of being on the pitch at the end when you have won is what I miss most. I understand how people who don’t play stop doing their work.\

Liverpool will need to bring in the experienced cover before Thursday’s transfer deadline as their young goalkeepers Caoimhim Keheller (wrist) and Vitoslav Jaros (elbow ligaments) both have injuries that have kept them sidelined for a number of weeks.

Mignolet had opportunities to leave 12 months ago – Fulham were among the clubs interested – but Liverpool have now granted Mignolet the opportunity to go; it is likely they will receive a fee of around £6m for the 31-year-old, who has two seasons remaining on his contract.

A return to Belgium will also help his chances of staying in Roberto Martinez’s national squad, as the head coach was concerned about the lack of minutes he played – Mignolet only started two games in the 2018/19 campaign, defeats to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and Wolves in the FA Cup.

It is understood that Mignolet informed Liverpool’s players in the dressing room after the Community Shield that he was leaving.

He then headed to take a flight to Brussels, where he was met by Club Brugge’s president. Mignolet took to Club Brugge’s Twitter account on Sunday night to confirm a move was imminent in his native tongue. Mignolet will depart having played 204 times – and with a Champions League medal.