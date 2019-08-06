Anxiety as two more players added to the squad with only 14 expected to make the AAG cut

Malkia Strikers' middle blocker Edith Wisa is back in the fold for the All Africa Games set for this month Morocco after missing out on the just ended Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Catania, Italy.

Wisa missed out on the Italy trip after she failed to get a visa on time. Wisa's passport had gone missing on the day the players were scheduled for the visa appointment in what was viewed as sabotage from within.

Also making it to the 16-members provisional squad that begin residential training tomorrow at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani is Caroline Sirengo of Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Sirengo was not part of the 14-member squad that participated in the qualifiers.

With only 12 players expected to depart to the host nation as per World governing body FIVB directive, it will be interesting to see who makes the final cut.

The two- Wisa and Sirengo—will muscle it out for the four slots up for grabs in the middle blocking department alongside regular Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto and rookies Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet.

The left attacking department will be another tricky one and it t remains to be seen who will be preferred. The players in the left department include captain Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Masaisai.

One libero is likely to be drafted in the travelling party with Aggripina Kundu and Elizabeth Wanyama jostling for the one slot. Jane Wacu and Jannet Wanja look safe in the setting position.

There is a likelihood that the technical bench could field one or two players in the right attacking position. Sharon Chepchumba, who has since been moved from her regular left to right attacker will compete with Emmaculate Chemtai in the position.

Chepchumba was outstanding in Italy, emerging Kenya's top scorer with 16 points overall. The Kenyans finished the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers winless after losing all their Pool F matches against Italy, Netherlands and Belgium with an identical set of 3-0. Kenya still have a chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 during the January continental qualifiers at venue yet to be decided.