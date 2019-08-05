Nairobi Queens dominate national handball provisional squad

Nairobi Queens players dominated national women’s handball provisional squad that begin residential training today at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani ahead of August 19-31 event in Rabat, Morocco.

Out of the assembled 18 players, nine are from the Kenya Handball Federation national League champions Nairobi Queens, five are from the National Cereals and Produce Board and four from Kenya Defence Forces outfit.

Winnie Mihenda,Modesta Auma, Melvin Akinyi, Mitchelle Adhiambo, Merina Andala, Brenda Ariviza, Tracy Awino, Brenda Musambai and Gladys Chillo are from the Queens.

Regina Waithera,Rose Adhiambo,Purity Nyawira, Elizabeth Atieno and Cynthia Atieno are drawn from NCPB while Valine Akoth, Alexina Ambani and Sharon Mulei and Caroline Kemunto are from KDF

The team which will be under the stewardship of Jack Ochieng will later be whittled down to 14 players who will represent the nation at the 12-day event.

The national outfit got a reprieve to participate in the event last week having successfully won an appeal where they had previously been locked out for allegedly failing to pay their participation fee on time during the qualifiers against Uganda last April.

Ochieng said the squad is in the better position thanks to the participation in the KHF super league last early last month with their respective clubs in the league.

“The team start training hopefully on tomorrow, as to the venue of the training I really can’t tell but we will wait for the directive from the respective authority. But all in all, I’m not worried about form but we will be working more on the gelling and other areas as days progresses,” observed Ochieng who doubles as the Queen's coach.

Kenya are drawn in Pool 'B' alongside Cameroon, Senegal and neighbours Uganda.