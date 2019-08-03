Mogonga, Lelmokwo renew rivalry in today's final

Mogonga and Lelmokwo renew rivalry when they face off in the volleyball boys final of the national secondary schools' Term Two Games in Kisumu.

The two sides met in the group stage and the Kisii-based Mogonga overwhelmed the Rift Valley side 3-0.

On their way to the finals, Mogonga came from a set down to see off stubborn Namwela 3-1 (23-25,25-22,25-10,25-21), while Lelmokwo defeated Langata High School 3-0(27-25,25-20,25-11) in yesterday's semi-finals.

Mogonga Principal Haron Onchong'a, who has camped in Kisumu since Sunday to support his team said they have achieved their first target which was to qualify for the East African games.

“We now want to go for our first national title. Namwela gave us a good show and they surprised us in the first set but we recovered and emerged winners,” observed Onchong'a.

Mogonga's impressive assistant captain Amon Kipruto said: “It was a tough a match. Now that we are in the final, it's our title to lose.”

However Lelmokwo coach Evans Rotich warned Mogonga to expect a tough final.

“Lightning has never struck a tree twice. We lost in the first game but we picked up some important lessons. I'm determined to give Lelmokwo their first title on their debut,” said Rotich.

In the girl's category, East Africa champions Kwathanze play runners-up Cheptil in the final.

Kwanthanze, boosting of an array of junior internationals, including Immaculate Nwekesa, Loice Simiyu, Pauline Itoo, Sharon Sandui and Linda Eswan, saw off arch-rivals Soweto Academy 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) while Cheptil easily overcame Central's Pasenga in straight sets of 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-12).

Kwathanze coach Justine Kigwari said: “I have a more balanced team than last year so we expect to defend our title. Last year, I had deficiencies in some areas but this team will easily beat Cheptil.”

Cheptil coach Anne Birgen warned that they will not be pushovers in the finals. “The game will, of course, be tough but we are going for a win,” she said.

Pasenga coach Mugo Mwangi said reaching the semi-finals is an achievement. “Expect this team to play at the nationals next year. Most of the girls are in form one and two so they lack experience but next year, I will have a strong team,” said Mwangi.