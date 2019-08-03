Close

GASPO OUT

Gaspo out to guard their lead on the league standing

In Summary

•The official was happy with the return of Sheryl Angachi who missed the previous match as she was banned for misconduct.

•Gaspo team coach Isaac Maluki said as much as on the paper their opponents are beatable, they will not be complacent.

by RACHEAL WANJIKU
Sports
03 August 2019 - 06:00
Thika Queen's striker Mwanahalima Adam leads team mates in a past match
women's football Thika Queen's striker Mwanahalima Adam leads team mates in a past match
Image: Erick Barasa

 New signing Nainagwe Mwaipopo from Simba FC will make her debut for the Football Kenya Federation women's Premier League leaders Gaspo when they play bottom-placed Kayole Starlet at the  Ruiru Grounds tomorrow.

While Gaspo will be out to extend their lead on the standings to 52 points from 19 matches, Kayole, has four points from  17 matches, will be in search of their first win of the season.

Gaspo coach Isaac Maluki said as much as their opponents are beatable on paper, they will not be complacent.

"The game looks effortless on paper but having faced them a number of times, it will not be an easy match. With new induction to the team and with the experience of the other players we are hopeful of a good performance," noted Maluki.

The official was happy with the return of Sheryl Angachi who missed the previous match as she was banned for misconduct.

 Champions Vihiga Queens take on Spedag at Mumias Sports Complex as they seek to dislodge second-placed Trans Nzioa, who are not in action this weekend.

Vihiga have 43 points from 16 matches while Tranz Nzioa have 46 points from 18 matches.

Former champions Thika Queens take on  Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium as Eldoret Falcons welcome Mathare United at Eldoret University. Wadadia take on Oserian.

Tomorrow, Kisumu All-Stars return to the field with a tie against Mathare before Makolanders square it out with Zetech Sparks.

