Close

FIRST SET-BACK

Chepchumba shines as Italy overcomes Kenya in Intercontinental Olympics Qualifier

In Summary

• Paola Egonu of Italy led the best scorer accolades with 15 points.

• Kenya and FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo said the team had a bright start in the first set but stalled in the subsequent sets.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
03 August 2019 - 08:58
Kenya players celebrate apoint against Italy during the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers on August 2, 2019.
Kenya players celebrate apoint against Italy during the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers on August 2, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Sharon Chepchumba emerged the second best scorer with eight points as the hosts Italy overwhelmed Kenya women’s volleyball team 3-0 (25-17,25-10,25-14) during the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers pool F match played on Friday night in Catania.

Paola Egonu of Italy led the best scorer accolades with 15 points.

The East Africans will now line up against the Netherlands on Saturday who are placed 7 in the last FIVB ranking in the three-day tournament before taking on Belgium on Sunday.

 
 

Kenya are ranked 20 behind Belgium who are placed 19 while Italy in eighth position.

In a post-match interview, Kenya and FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo said the team had a bright start in the first set but stalled in the subsequent sets.

“We started the match in a good way, but we did unnecessary mistakes. I'm happy about the beginning, but the second set wasn't what we normally do, so we're hoping to correct that," Ramdoo said.

“My job is not only to create results but also to create the future and I'm happy with a few individuals, for example, the fast-rising Sharon Chepchumba who is excelling in a short time.”

Team captain Mercy Moim said, “I think today's match was good. In the first set, we played our best, but during the second one, we lost our concentration. However, I'm happy that my team has played against Italy because Italy is the best team in Europe so far... We played our best but luck wasn't on our side."

Lucia Bosetti, Italy captain said,” This first match was a good ice-breaker. We know that Belgium and the Netherlands are totally different from Kenya, they are more trained and prepared and they are going to fight more. The Italian audience has helped a lot during the whole game and I'm sure that they are going to help us even more during the next matches."

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands defeated neighbours Belgium in three sets 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22)

 
 

Tokyo Volleyball Qualification consists of six pools played in different venues around the world from August 1-4 and pool winners in each pool qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More:

Malkia Strikers switch focus to next year’s Olympic qualifiers after Japan flop

After failing to reach their target at the ongoing FIVB World Championship in Japan, national women’s volleyball team have now switched focus to the ...
Sports
9 months ago

Malkia get boost:Italian coach seconded to the national women’s team ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Italian coach Shailene Ramdoo has been seconded to the national volleyball women’s team for three months ahead of the 2020 Olympic 2020 Olympic ...
Sports
5 months ago

Chepchumba a doubt for Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Italy

Chepchumba said she is on medication and remains hopeful that she will return to training soon.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
03 August 2019 - 08:58

Most Popular

  1. 'No doubt' Pogba will stay at Man Utd - Solskjaer
    5h ago Football

  2. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    2d ago Athletics

  3. Migne wary of defensive Tanzania
    1d ago Football

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    1w ago Football

  5. Spain-based Wanyama eager to leave a mark at AfroBasket
    1d ago Basketball

Latest Videos