National sitting volleyball teams keen to qualify for Tokyo 2020

National sitting volleyball teams are keen to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the first time after previously falling short at the continental qualifiers.

During their previous attempt, the team finished third behind hosts Rwanda and eventual winners Egypt during the 2015 qualifiers to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Kenya sitting Volleyball Federation chairman Polycarp Mboya said they intend to select strong sides during the national trials to be staged in Machakos County on August 9-12.

Mboya said at least 17 counties across the country have confirmed participation in the trials including Bungoma, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Vihiga, Trans Nzioa, Mombasa, Meru, Nyeri, Nakuru, Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Isiolo, Kitui and Uasin Gishu County.

He added that they will approach Kenya Volleyball Federation to provide them with a panel of at least four coaches to help select a provisional squad of 18 players in each category.

The teams are scheduled to compete in the next month's Africa Paralympics Volley championship-cum Olympic qualifiers in Rwanda where they will be seeking to book one of the two slots up for grabs in both genders.

The championship which is set for September 13-23 has attracted seven nations including hosts Rwanda, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Morocco, Algeria and Kenya.

“Our main aim to host the national trials way from the usual Nairobi County is for the sport to be embraced at the grassroot level. The trials will be competitive since these 17 counties carried out their trials and will be presenting their best," said Mboya.

“We want the trials to be on merit and that is why we are asking KVF to lend a helping hand. Once we are done with the selection, the teams will rest for one day and hit non-residential training at either the Moi Stadium Indoor Kasarani or the Aga Khan in Mombasa.”

The official at the same time noted they have forwarded a budget of Sh9.5m to the Ministry of Sports, which will help facilitate preparations ahead of the qualifiers.