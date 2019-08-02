Murunga axed as Wambua is named Kenya Sevens coach

Kevin Wambua has been appointed interim Kenya sevens coach to replace Paul Murunga, who has been fired.

Wambua was assistant to Paul Murunga in the 2018/19 season as Kenya avoided relegation by a whisker in the World Sevens Series.

Wambua will handle the team in the Africa Olympic qualifiers slated for November in South Africa.

Making the announcement, Kenya Rugby Union chief executive officer, Sylvia Kamau said there will be no other changes to the technical bench with Eric Ogweno retaining his position as team manager and Mike Shamiah as the strength and conditioning coach.

Kamau said a team will be selected and start training after the Dala Sevens.

The union is keen to correct the mistakes of last season, where the team failed to get a good pre-season, which saw them struggle in strength and conditioning.

“ We want to start our preparations early. Mid-August will be ideal to ensure that by the time we go to the qualifiers, the boys are in good shape to fight for a ticket the 2020 Olympics in Japan," said Kamau.

Kenya qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics but had a disastrous outing, finishing 11 in the 12-team tournament.

The team will need up to ten weeks of strength and conditioning to be fit for the qualifiers. Wambua already has a list of 12 players from last season and will be seeking to add 25 from the ongoing series. The selectors attended the national Sevens circuit in Kakamega and Meru.

Sources intimate that the Union may, however, bring in a foreign coach if they get a sponsor ahead of the start of the World Sevens Series in Dubai in December.

Wambua is currently coaching Mwamba where his charges lead the cicuirt standings with 39 points after two tournaments.

Elsewhere, Quins have been drawn to face Embu, Administration Police and Siaya RFC in Pool 'A' of the Division two category of the Dala Sevens.

Monks headline Pool 'B' and will battle it out against Mombasa, Masaku and CITAM Kisumu. Pool 'C' will see a battle between Meru, Molo RFC, Dagoretti Bulldogs and Bungoma.

Pool 'D' features Egerton, KCAA Stormers, Stingers RFC and Mbale RFC.

Shamas Rugby, KCA, Kiambu and Eldoret RFC are in Pool 'E' with Daystar Falcons, Makueni, TUK and Kisii making up Pool 'F'.