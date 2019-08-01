Lionesses step up preps for Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Kenya Lionesses have embarked on a five-day training camp in preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers slated for next month in South Africa.

A 28-man squad has assembled St Mary's School where they are being put through the paces as they finalise on the preparations for the qualifiers.

Coach Felix Oloo said the training camp is an ideal opportunity to test the systems and combinations of the side after retaining Elgon Cup where they hammered Uganda 78-19 on aggregate last month.

“ We have a couple of days to correct our weaknesses and strengthen the areas we are good at. The team spirit is high and they are relishing the challenge of competing at the qualifiers,” added Oloo.

The Lionesses face Uganda, Madagascar and the hosts South Africa at the Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg from August 9 with the winner qualifying for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The runners up will head to the repecharge alongside continental qualifiers from other regions. The Lionesses will open their campaign against Madagascar on August 9 followed thereafter by a tie against Uganda on August 13 with a blockbuster match against South Africa on August 17.

Oloo termed the qualifiers as a historic opportunity for the girls to qualify for the World Cup. "I believe this is the best-prepared team for the ladies in along time and I believe the girls are on the brink of something great if we qualify,” he noted.

The team departs on Wednesday next week but need Sh7 million to cater for the team's allowances. Director in charge of Women's rugby Moses Ndale said they were waiting on government support for the team.

"I'm confident the girls will qualify. They have nothing to be afraid of and our preparations have been spot on,” he added.