St Anthony's in winning start as Term Two games begin in Kisumu

Former national secondary schools champions St Anthony's Boys Kitale started their campaign to reclaim their title on a winning note after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Simba Hills as the Term Two Under 19 ball games begun in Kisumu yesterday.

In the game played at Moi Stadium, Shimba Hills were the better side but failed to utilise their chances in the first half, hitting the upright three times. Dan Msamali scored the lone goal for Kitake in the 61st through a free-kick from outside the box.

St Anthony's coach Peter Mayoyo admitted his side were second best. “The first match in any tournament is always tricky. Shimba Hills are good ballplayers and experienced too. My players have an average age of 17,” said the veteran coach.

His Shimba Hills counterpart Dancun Nyamwega, rued their missed chances.

“The boys played well and according to my instructions. However, luck was not on our side,” said Nyamwega. He said he is targetting a win against Lake Olbolsat today.

Olbolsat thrashed Northern region's Banisa Boys 6-1 in a one-sided encounter at Kisumu Boys. Ian Rotich, Rashid Adan and Phillip Simiyu scored a brace each for the Central region champions.

Barre Abdulahaman game Banisa a shock lead but the team collapsed in the second half conceding all the six goals.

“We played well in the first half and held Olbolsat to a scoreless draw but the boys did not have the energy to hold on. They ran out of gas,” said Banisa coach Gregory Situma.

Today, Banisa will play St Anthony's. In other matches to be played today, Dagoretti face hosts Kisumu Day while Ebwali will tackle Mbooni Boys.

In the girl's under 19 category, Nyakach Girls were on a class of their own, humiliating Karugwa 8-1.

Stacy Narengwa and Adongo Jackeline scored a brace each with Prudence Khasila, Mercy Akoth, Ivy Chepkurui, Atieno Mary adding one goal apiece. Atieno Susan scored Karugwa's consolation goal. In another encounter, Itigo beat Dagoretti 1-0.

In the Under 16 category, Coast's Serani defeated Goseta from Rift Valley 2-0 in the opening game at Kisumu Polytechnic. Juma Mwinyi and Suffi Mohammed were on target for Serani.

In the second game, Western's Koyonzo edged Gatamaiyu 2-0 with Arnold Mukasa and Wellington Andayi delivering the goods.

Today, Dagoretti face Agoro Sare with Gatamaiyu squaring off with Goseta. Serani will hope to wrap up a semi-final place with a game to spare when they face Koyonzo.

In the girl's category, 2016 winners Wiyeta sent a strong warning to opponents by beating Nairobi's Dagoretti 3-0. Jamila Amida scored twice for Wiyeta with Edna Nandi wrapping up the scores.

Njabini upset Nyanza's Ugari 3-0 in another match played at Kisumu Polytechnic. Grace Njambi opened the scores in the third minute while Evelyn Andayi completed the scoring with a double.

Wiyeta will battle it out with Njabini as Dgoretti hope to get their campaign back on track against Ugari. Itaara and Maeni will face off with Kobala battling Waa.