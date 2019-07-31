Favourites Mogonga beat debutants Lelmokwo

Nyanza region boys volleyball champions Mogonga PAG gave debutants Lelmokwo a rude welcome to the national TermTwo games at Kisumu Polytechnic yesterday.

Mogonga, from Kisii whipped their Rift valley opponents in straight sets of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17.

Mogonga coach Nathan Kiptoo said: “I'm happy we started with a win. My boys were more tactical and experienced than Lelmokwo. Our target here is to lift the trophy and qualify for the East Africa games in Tanzania. Last year, we were unlucky to lose in the semis.”

Lelmokwo's coach Evans Rotich said his boys suffered from stage fright.

“They didn't turn up. Our game was below standards but I hope to win our next game to enhance our chances of qualifying for the semis,” he said.

In another game, Central's Tetu came from a set down to beat Shimoni 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14).

In the girl's category, Cheptil shocked fancied Soweto Academy 3-1 (25-23, 25-21, 7-25, 25-17) in the opening game.

Cheptil coach Ann Birgen said: “Soweto is our arch-rivals and I am happy we have beaten them.”

Soweto coach Wycliffe Wafula said he is looking for redemption when they face Bishop Sulumeti today.

Bishop Sulumeti, coached by Wabokola Nyongesa, also had a 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15) win over Nyanza's St Anne's Sega.

Sega has a tricky encounter against Cheptil today while Kwanthanze play St John's. Pasenga face Makaror Girls.

Sega coach John Duro was disappointed by the loss.

“We are now focusing on our second match against Cheptil, which I expect to be tough,” said Duro.