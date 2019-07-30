Multiple former Kenya champion Baldev Chager begins his Top Fry Classic Safari Rally title defence in Nanyuki today hoping to overcome the challenge of foreign and home race adversaries.

Chager, who recently won the 67th edition of the WRC Candidate Safari Rally, anticipates stiff competition from Ian Duncan and teammates Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo and Onkar Rai.

Onkar and Chager will be piloting Porsche 911 while Tundo will tackle the stages behind the wheel of Triumph TR7.

“The Triumph, Porsches and Ford should be strong but we intend to take each day as it comes. We anticipate some good competition from the foreign drivers too, but Duncan, Tundo and Onkar will be the men I will be looking out for,” Charger said.

South African sisters, Lola and Megan Verlaque will be among the four foreign drivers enlisted in this year’s edition.

The Verlaques are no strangers to Kenyan rallying having already participated in the ARC Safari Rally a few years back.

They will be behind the wheels of VW Golf MK1 cars. Also in the foreign mix is Joey Ghose of Oman in a Ford Escort MK1. Joey, who has previously participated in the EA Safari Classic Rally, will be navigated by Stephen Prevot.

The never-say-never oldies Jayant Shah of Tanzania and his Kenyan partner, Arshad Khan are back and will be spinning a Porsche 911. With a combined age of over 120 years, Jayant and Arshad hope to give the young drivers a run for their money. Jayant has over the years had a penchant for Porches and it will be interesting to know what’s up to his sleeves.

Kabras Sugar Racing will be entering a three-car Porsche team of Chager and Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer.

Old boy Duncan will partner up with Anthony Nielsen. This year’s event starts today through to August 3 in and around the picturesque Laikipia County. Start and finish is set for the prestigious Fairmont, Mount Kenya Safari Club. Approximately 1,500km of competitive stages running through uniquely stunning expanses of northern Kenya will offer rally drivers the rigours of Safari type of competition.

A total of 24 entrants with various classic rally cars will be taking part in this year’s third edition with international entries from South Africa, Oman, Tanzania and hosts Kenya, featuring four classes.