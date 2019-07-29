Karioki wins KECOSO curtain raiser golf tournament

Youthful Geoffrey Karioki clinched the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games golf tournament at Kisii Sports Club.

Karioki, playing off handicap three garnered Stableford 44 points to beat 85 other golfers to clinch the title that was sponsored by Kenya Ports Authority and Grain Bulk Hauliers.

“The course was good and the weather perfect. I’m also used to playing in this course which is one of the toughest in the country,” said Karioki.

Kisii RFC chairman Adrian Ongwae won the other golfers category with 39 points followed by Ken Mogere who had 38 points while Nyamira County Roads minister John Omanwa was third 37 points beating George Mainye to fourth place with 37 points losing to Omanwa on countback.

Milkah Sang was the overall lady winner with 33 points. “Playing at home made it easier for me to win this title,” she said.

Nyali golf and Country Club Captain John Stokes was the guest winner with 33 points beating George Wandera to second place 32 points.

Raymond Keter of Kericho Club won the longest in the men’s category while the ladies category was won by Terry Odoo. Japheth Obonyo scored 35 points to win KECOSO men’s category title while the women’s title went to Ann Amiran with 32 points.

“The terrain here was tough. It was like we were in a picnic,” said Obonyo. Isaac Basweti clinched the first nine title with 22 points with Dennis Aburi emerging winner in the first nine with 20 points.

The CAS in the Ministry of Transport Chris Obure who thanked the KECOSO governing Council for choosing Kisii to host the games as from August 10 to 17.

Kisii Sports Club chairman Andrew Kombo and captain Wycliffe Ayienda said the second oldest club after Royal is back on track after years of neglect.

Kombo said: “We stagnated at one point but I’m happy to declare here that we are back to business.”

“This is the biggest tournament we have hosted in the history of the club. We want to thank KPA for sponsoring the tournament,” said Ayienda. Ends