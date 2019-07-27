Chui House rule Utali College Sports Day

Chui House was dominant at the 2019 Utali College Sports Day held at Utali Grounds yesterday.

The amassed a total of 21 points buoyed by victories in basketball, volleyball, football and netball.

This was five points more than second-placed Faru with 16 as Ndovu House sealed the podium positions with 12. Simba settled on the fourth place with 11 points.

Mwambu Muliro, the chairman of Utali College Council urged all students to make use of the sporting facilities to nurture their sporting talents.

“Sports brings people together in bondage and also happiness. Am glad all showed up for these Games but I would like to encourage the majority of you to involve yourself even more since you never know your luck might even get better through sports,” said Muliro.

Utalii College Principal and Chief Executive officer Hashim Mohamed said that their annual sporting event was an opportunity for the student, staff and senior officials to mingle as one family.

“The Sports Day brought us all to a level ground yesterday. All our designations and title remained in the offices and classes and we have been one happy family,” noted Mohamed.

Mohamed noted that over the years, through the events the college has been able to identify talents in the institution that have gone ahead to play for clubs and even represent the country in international competitions including football, athletics and rugby.

He challenged the institution’s staff and the students to uphold the good sporting and working spirit of the institution.