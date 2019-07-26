We're going for a win in Dar - Harambee Stars coach Migne

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has said the team will be going for a win in their CHAN first leg qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides in less than a month having played in the just concluded 2019 Egypt AFCON where Stats triuphed 3-2 in the group stages as both sides crashed out in the preliminary.

"Every time a team goes out to play it aims for victory and that's all we'll be going for " Migne said on Thursday. "It will be different ball game though, with only local based players featuring in the two legged encounter."

Migne will miss five players he had in his plans with the departure of goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, midfiedler Francis Kahata, Paul Were and John Avire for greener pastures outside the borders.

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno was red carded against Senegal in the last AFCON match will also sit out the first leg.

"Despite missing the top players I have youngsters from the Under 23 side who will do a good job".

The Frenchman 52 also believes being the East African derby Taifa stars will come out guns blazing after losing to Stars in Egypt but he is ready for them.

They have a good squad made up mostly of players from the big two giants Simba and Yanga who're experienced and have played together for long but we have 180 minutes to prove a point. Kenya has not qualified for the CHAN tournament since its inception 12 years ago and Migne who helped Stars reach AFCON for the first time in 15 years will be eyeing their maiden event. The 23 man travelling squad will be named tommorow after today's last training session.

Sudan lies in wait in the second and final round for the Cameroon 2020 tournament. The team leaves tommorow at 2pm with the second leg set for August 4 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium.