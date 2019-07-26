DAAK Picks 50 for inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics championship

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya(DAAK) yesterday named a team of 50 athletes who will represent Kenya at the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships set for between September 16 and 25 in Nairobi.

After the two-day national championships held at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, DAAK president Jones Kirui, noticed the upcoming talents that rose to the occasion in the trials who gave the veterans a run for their money.

Kirui said they picked the top three finishers, but will still have two reserve athletes in few events when the team gets to camp.

“The competitions have gone a notch higher with the coming of new talents. It is a team comprising of energetic newbies and veterans so we expect great results,” said Kirui through his sign interpreter Rose Omollo.

Kirui intimated with gratitude that the government has committed to cater for Team Kenya expenses in camp. However, he notes that the ministry’s funding towards the Africa athletics bonanza is little and they would need more boost.

He also implored the ministry of sports to hasten the approval of the names of persons to serve in the Local Organizing Committee. He says the installation of the LOC will set a clear path for Team Kenya’s preparations.

Meanwhile, Martin Gache who won both the 5,000m (14:49.99) and 10,000m (30:38.93) races will lead the Kenyan Team to the continentals. In the 5,000m he will tag along with Omari Kokobi and Amos Langat, while in the 10,000m he leads Peter Toroitich and Langat. Juster Kwamesa vantages women’s 10,000m team which has Laureen Ngonga and Grancy Jebichi. The three will also compete in the 5,000m alongside the winner Hannah Wanjiru.

The women’s 3,000m steeplechase held yesterday was won by little-known Roselida Neita, 17,who clocked 13:08.58. The student from Mumias School for the Deaf gave it her all for the win despite lagging behind the opening laps.

Speaking through her sign language interpreter Jane Mwangi, Neita said:

“The race was difficult and I tried my best to ensure I got the win. I have worked hard considering it was my first time to run the event, and I think it was a well deserved win for me. I decided to go for the win in the last two laps, considering the competition was stiff and my challengers too kept pushing,”

“I plan to continue training hard to ensure I represent Kenya well at the first African Deaf Games. I’m setting my eyes on the title and I’ll work for it,”

Neita’s schoolmate Jentrix Dindi came in second in 13:11.23 as Ann Wangeci timed 13:33.33 to settle for bronze medal. In the men’s 3,000m steeplechase race, World Record holder Lucas Wanjiru who clocked 9:35.2 was consigned to the second place by Jacob Kibet who ticked 9:16.7 to win. Henry Kipsang settled for the third place in 10:15.2.