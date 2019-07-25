Goseta boys' U-16 football team seek maiden national title

Regulars Goseta boys Under-16 football team will be seeking their maiden title during the national secondary school games set for next week in Kisumu.

Goseta are drawn in Pool 'A' alongside western’s Koyonzo, Gatamahiu and Coast side Serani.

Goseta, who have participated in the previous games but remained winless, believe their participation in the Under-16 category will earn them the elusive title. Team coach Kennedy Osundwa said they will be out to surprise bigwigs as they target the title.

“We have the best team and we hope to sail through to the semifinals as we eye our maiden title. Our school has never competed in the Under 16 category and we have plans to fight for the title,” said Osundwa.

The official, however, cited the hot weather conditions in Kisumu as their main challenge. He, however, said they plan to arrive in Kisumu earlier in order acclimatise prior to the games next Tuesday.

“Trans Nzoia is a cold region and we want to travel to Kisumu on time to acclimatize before the championships. Kisumu is hot and playing without acclimatizing might cost our team,” added Osundwa.

Goseta beat Moi High school Sirgoi in the Rift Valley championship to book the only slot for the nationals.