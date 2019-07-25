Champions Kaya determined to retain national title

National girls’ netball champions Kaya Tiwi coach Mirian Obonyo says they will not be carried away by their relatively easy pool as the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national Term Two games begin next week in Kisumu.

Kaya Tiwi are in Pool 'A' alongside little known Baba Dogo from Nairobi and a team from Central and North Eastern respectively.

Obonyo said they have not played Baba Dogo and she doesn’t know what to expect. "We will, however, give the match the seriousness it deserves as they seek to finish the pool unbeaten and go all the way to the finals."

“I can’t really comment on Baba Dogo because we haven’t played them. But the fact that they are the Nairobi Region champions speaks volumes. Therefore, we will not be complacent,” said Obonyo.

The tactician at the same time said it’s unfortunate they don’t know their other opponents but noted that they have prepared well ahead of the event.

“We are ready for whichever team that will come our way. We are keen to return to the East Africa Games to be staged in Arusha, Tanzania and we have to better our performance. This can only be done if we retain the national title,” observed Obonyo. Kaya finished in the fifth position during the last year East Africa Games that were held in Rwanda.

Kaya won against rivals St Charles Lwanga in the finals 57-10 in the regional’s games last June to book a place in the nationals. Last year, Kaya won against Kisumu County champions Nyakach 46-29 in the final and Obonyo said they will be out to complete a double against them should they meet.

Obonyo said: “I expect the real test to start at the semi-final stage considering the teams in the other pool.”

Nyakach are drawn in Pool B together with Western’s Bukokholo, Eastern's Syumile and Rift Valley champions Cheptil.