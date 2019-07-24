Four players dropped as Starlets enter second week of training

Four players have been shaken off the Kenya national women's team currently in camp ahead of the upcoming Olympics Qualifier match against Malawi.

Esther Nandika (Gaspo), Susan Muhonja (Trans Nzoia's Falcons), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets) and Lydiah Karani (Makolanders) have been dropped after the team’s first week of training last week.

Eldoret Falcons’ Ruth Ingosi, Kayole Starlets’ Sharon Kasambi and Gaspo’s Elizabeth Wambui have meanwhile been called up as the team as they enter their second week of training on Monday.

The first leg of the qualifier has been slated for August 28 with the second set to be played on September 1.

Kenya got a bye to the first round and will have either Gabon or Ghana in their way to the third round should they pass the Malawi test.

The qualifying tournament, which is in its fifth edition, will determine which team gains qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

Meanwhile, Eldoret Falcons will be banking on Starlets' call-ups including Annette Kundu, Janet Bundi and Ruth Ingotsi to win their doubleheader during this weekend's Kenya Women's Premier fixtures.

The trio—Kindu, Ingotsi and Bundi— have been called up to the national team ahead of 2020 Olympic games qualifier against Malawi. The Eldoret-based team will be playing two away matches, starting with Thika Queens on Saturday at Thika Sub-County Stadium at 1 pm. They face Gaspo on Sunday in the second clash of the weekend at Ruiru Stadium at 11 am.

The team, under the tutelage of Joshua Ariko, had a bad start in the opening leg, winning two out of 11 matches played. In the second leg, they have registered one win and a loss. In the 13 fixtures played, they have collected ten points and are placed 11th.

In the second-round opener, they beat Wadadia 3-1 at the University of Eldoret ground before losing by a solitary goal to Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium Kisumu last weekend. Maureen Airo, the Harambee Starlets call up scored the lone goal.

Ariko said they blundered in the opening leg but this time, they want to improve and make proper preparations to earn maximum points. “We have done the best to win in this leg. It has been a long struggle for us owing to financial challenges but we are getting there,” said Ariko.

The team gave out a walkover in the first leg but they are hoping to honour all their fixtures this last round. “We gave out unnecessary points but we want to ensure we honour all our away fixtures to finish top five in the league. That will propel our girls to earn more call up to the national team,” added Ariko.