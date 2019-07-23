Bhudia not surprised by weekend loss to Swamibapa

Kanbis skipper Rajesh Bhudia yesterday admitted that he is not surprised that they lost to Swamibapa at the ongoing Hirani Telecom Twenty20 Cup, owing to the fact that the competition levels have gone a notch higher in the last one year.

Bhudia, whose side lost to Swamibapa on Saturday for the first time in two years admitted that most teams in the tournament have improved a great deal and can no longer be taken for granted.

“We can no longer be complacent. The competition has improved and when you look at the table, all of us are almost at par.

Look at Sir Ali, for instance, they came from nowhere and they are now fighting for a semi-final spot,” Bhudia said.

On Saturday, Kanbis struggled against Sir Ali and had to beat them through super over. Chasing 148, Kanbis needed a 70-run stand between the skipper and Nelson Odhiambo to tie the match. The match went into the super over, where the visitors bowled out the hosts for four runs to register a three-run win.

“It is no longer business as usual and no team can afford to be complacent. Sir Ali proved to us that they are up to the challenge and can no longer be underrated,” he added. “In fact for me, I don’t like to look at the table now because I want to maintain a very good form that will ensure consistent results.”

On Sunday, Stray Lions scored a six-run win over Sir Ali. Aman Gandhi and Ram Murugesh both scored 40s to lead Stray Lions to their maiden win. Chasing 160, Stray Lions rode on Gandhi’s 49 off 29 balls to achieve their target in 16.5 overs. Pace bowler Varun Parakash was Stray Lions’ outstanding bowler with 3 for 33.

Ruaraka, who have over years been in the shadows of Kanbis, Stray Lions and Swamibapa went on to boost their chances of a semi final spot with wins over Cutchi Leva (36 runs) and Sikh Union (8 wickets).