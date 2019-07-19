Homeboyz begin sevens title defence in Kakamega tomorrow

Champions Homeboyz will be seeking to stamp their authority when the national sevens series kick off off tomorrow at the Bull Ring in Kakamega.

The deejays, who won four out of six tournaments last season are in Pool 'A', where they open their campaign against hosts Western Bulls followed by a match against Menengai Oilers before completing the preliminary round against Impala.

Coach Jason Hector has kept faith with the core of the team that did duty last season and will have the likes of veteran Leonard Mugaisi, Jeff Oluoch, Charles Omondi, Mark Wandetto in his ranks.

Hector said they will be taking one match at a time in what is expected to be a tough outing.

“It's a competitive pool we are in and cannot afford to underestimate any team. We know everyone will be targeting to derail us but I am confident of getting to the main cup quarterfinals,” said Hector.

Last year's runners up Mwamba are in Pool 'B' alongside Nondies, Mean Machine and Kisumu. Mwamba will have the likes of Kenya Sevens talisman Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo, Steve Sikuta and Daniel Taabu in their ranks.

Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua, said: "We have had a good pre-season and we are raring to go but we know Nondies, Machine and Kisumu will make it a tricky pool for us,” added Wambua

Pool 'C' will see rivals KCB and Kabras face off alongside Kisii and the fast-improving Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology(MMUST). KCB assistant coach Dennis Mwanja will be spoilt for choice in picking his side including the newly signed Kenya Sevens star Johnston Olindi, Levy Amunga and Shadon Munoko to compliment the experience of Shaban Ahmed, Ken Moseti, Essau Otieno and Vincent Onyala.

Quins will be the frontrunners in Pool 'D' where they take on Nakuru, Strathmore Leos and Egerton University. Quins, under the tutelage of Charles Cadovillis will fancy their chances of topping the group and will have the likes of internationals Herman Humwa, Patrice Agunda, Eric Shikuku and Edward Shitanda.

Cadovillis hinted at new faces in the team for the circuit: “You will see a lot of new faces in the team coupled with some experienced veterans as we try and build depth as well as win a leg of the circuit."

Two teams in each pool qualify for the Main Cup quarters while the teams that finish third and fourth drop to the Challenge trophy. The matches will be televised live on Bamba Sport.