Starlets seek friendlies ahead of 2020 Olympic Qualifier against Malawi

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are planning international friendlies for Harambee Starlets ahead of the 2020 Olympic Qualifier match against Malawi next month.

FKF are seeking friendly matches with Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia before Malawi's first leg match planned for August with the return leg set for September 1.

Speaking yesterday at Camp Toyoyo after the morning training session, coach David Ouma said they are targeting at least two friendly matches from the four nations and the move, he said will help them gauge their preparedness.

“We are targeting at least two friendly matches in the early month of August to see where we are as a team. Overall, all the 39 players on my provisional list are drawn from clubs across the nation and they are good and we will only be looking at their mental strength,” said Ouma.

He added: “Of course there are regular players who never made to the cut but I believe the ones who are here made it on the merit and we look forward to a good performance.”

A number of key players who featured for the national team in the previous International events were left out of the team including captain Wendy Achieng, Esse Akida, Neddy Atieno and Mary Kinuthia. Elizabeth Ambogo, Cheris Avilia, Carolyne Onyango, Pauline Atieno and Christine Nafula were also shown the door.

Mwanahalima Adams, who is among the experienced players who made it to the provisional squad, conceded she will miss the partnership of some of the players who were axed but was quick to note that the selected players are equally up to the task.

Adams on many occasions has partnered with Atieno, Akida and Kinuthia upfront. “It goes without saying that I will miss their partnership but this is a national team and as a player, you have to adjust to the situation. The few days we have trained together with the current squad, I am certain we can pull good results,” said the Thika Queens player.

Other experienced players in the team are Vivian Corazone, Phoebe Owiti, Terry Engesha, Lilian Adera and Dorcas Sikobe. Kenya got a bye into the first round and will face either Gabon or Ghana in their third-round should they win against Malawi.

The qualifying tournament is in its fifth edition and will determine which team will gain qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.