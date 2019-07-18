Kabras sign Diffu from Homeboyz ahead of season

Enterprise Cup champions Kabras have signed flanker William Diffu from Homeboyz RFC.

The sugar millers capture of Diffu will bolster their options ahead of the Kenya Cup season which starts in November.

Diffu faces competition for slots in the back row position with internationals Dan Sikuta, George Nyambua and Kevin Kabole fighting for the position.

Kabras head coach Hennley Du Plessis yesterday said South African duo of centre Mario Wilson and number eight Claude Johannes have returned to South Africa.

Wilson has joined Griffons RFC while Johannes has reunited with his old club Boland. Du Plessis said they are tying up two more signings in the next one week as they seek to solidify their squad ahead of the season.

"We are trying to complete the signing of one or two players and hopefully by next week, I will be in a position to announce,” added Du Plessis.

The core of the team that did duty last season is intact and that includes Ugandan trio of Asman Mugerwa, Eliphaz Emong and fullback Philip Wokorach.

Others include Max Adaka, Hillary Odhiambo, Brian Tanga and Nick Barasa. Du Plessis said they will field a squad of experienced players and youngsters for the Kakamega Sevens slated for this weekend.

“We are still finalising on our team. We have one more training session to go and we will have three senior and young players to expose to the event.

Du Plessis expects a competitive Sevens opener in Kakamega. “ The nature of Sevens is very unpredictable. There are surprises galore and we must be at our best from the word go if we are to win,” he added. Kabras are in Pool 'C' and will face off with KCB, Kisii and Masinde Muliro University (MMUST).

Elsewhere, champions KCB have been grouped in Pool 'A' alongside Western Bulls, Nakuru, Oilers, Homeboyz and Kenya Harlequins in the draft Kenya Cup fixtures released by the union.

Runners up Kabras will battle it out against Mwamba, Impala, Nondies, Blak Blad and Kisumu in Pool B. The Enterprise Cup has been inter-twined in the season just like the 2018/19 season. It will commence on December 21.

The league will kick off on October 26 and end on April 18. The final fixtures will be released mid next month after consultations with the clubs.