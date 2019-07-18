Chespol leads top stars for Prisons championships

World Under 20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol and Diamond League 1500m trophy holder Timothy Cheruiyot lead a star-studded field to the Kenya Prisons Athletic championships at Moi Stadium, Kasarani tomorrow.

Chespol who is also the reigning Africa cross country champion will be up against Caroline Biwott, Nancy Nzisa, Mercyline Ondiek, and Sharon Chepchumba in the water jump event that will be a final

Chespol is looking forward to be part of Team Kenya to the World Championships in Doha in September and will be using the event as build-up ahead of next month's national trials.

The men's 5,000m is also expected to produce fireworks with Charles Muneria, fresh from winning half marathon silver medal at the inaugural Africa beach games in Cape Verde, battling it out against Former Olympic 5,000 bronze medallist Thomas Longosiwa, Cornelius Kangongo, Mangata Ndiwa, Peter Emase and Nixon Kiprotich.

Former Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot will be seeking to bounce back to form in her speciality after a poor performance in the All Africa Games trials last month at the same venue.

Aprot, who finished a disappointing eighth face stern test from the likes of Pauline Wangui, Visiline Jepkesho, Alice Mogire and Agnes Katumbe.

Wilfred Kimitei will lead the hunt in the men's 10,000m race with competition expected from Emmanuel Ngatuny, Peter Emasse, Daniel Too, former Paris Marathon champion Mark Korir, Weldon Ngetich and former world marathon champion Luke Kibet.

The men's 3,000m steeplechase final will feature the likes of Joseph Yego, Luke Komen, Abraham Serem and Paul Makau.

Fresh from winning at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco last week, on-form Cheruiyot will be seeking to stamp his authority in the three and a half-lap race. He will be up against Mark Bett, Hillary Yego, Jonathan Kiplimo, Boaz Kiprugut, Evans Kipkorir, Elisha Keitany, and Isaac Kungu

Tabitha Wambui will lead the chase in the women's category, alongside Nancy Timona and Sharon Chepchumba.

In the sprints, Maureen Jelagat, Florence Wasike and Gladys Ngure will face off in the 400m hurdles.

The correctional department will be using their team to the national championships-cum-trials slated for next month at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya Defence Forces and Police have already selected their teams.