Riara Primary tops All Saints Cathedral MiniChess Junior show

Seven-year-old Zhang Niya won the Under eight girls’ category to lead Riara Primary to grab the overall best school at the MiniChess Junior tournament held at the All Saints Cathedral School in Madaraka, Nairobi at the weekend.
Niya raked in 4.5 points out of six to lead Riara Primary’s podium sweep of the U8 category. Coming a close second were her schoolmates Angela Mwithiga and Shannel Wairimu who shared spoils having gathered four points apiece.
Hosts All Saints Cathedral School was ranked second to Riara Primary School as Kabare Girls High School from Kirinyaga County placed third out of 24 schools who participated. The showpiece attracted 268 junior players.
Ryan Gathuru of CITAM Schools Ngong and All Saints Cathedral School’s Alexender Anyinga won all their six rounds hence shared the U8 boys’ glory on the podium. Gathuru’s schoolmate Keen Lemaiyan lost one of his matches placing him on the third position five points.
Seedlings Junior School too swept the boys’ U10 medal places with both Paul Olando and Ryan Mwai winning five games and drawing one each for 5.5 points as Abel Taji settled for position three with five. The girls’ U12 was quite competitive but Erica Muturi of Thika Road Christian School emerged top with five points having incurred a loss. With a point less, Hope Sifa (All Saints Cathedral) grabbed silver and Savannah Kamunya settled for bronze spot with 3.5.
Despite narrowly missing out on the U12 girls’ podium place, 10-year old Imani Maina of Jawabu School, Lenana exuded optimism intimating that there is always room for improvement.
Imani who scored three points said: “I have done well in the tournament though I can do better. A little more practise with different players will count for better performance next time,”
Other results
U10 Girls
Zuri Kaloki (5)-Brookside Preparatory
Shirley Mwiti (4 1/2)- All Saints Cathedral School
Bridget Simiyu (4)
U12 Boys
Phillip Xavier (5 1/2)- Seedlings Junior School
Emmanuel Cheni (5)-Jawabu School
Hawi Kaloki (5)-Brookside Preparatory
U14 Boys
Mark Gichina (6)-Lighthouse Academy
Nathaniel Mungwaja (5)-Logos Christian School
Denzel Rabura (3)- All Saints Cathedral School
U14 Girls
Neema Kahihu (5)- Thika Road Christian School
Elsie Mutitu (5)- Thika Road Christian School
Roselyn Sau (4)-Kabare Girls High School
U16 Girls
Muriithi Mary(4 1/2)-Kabare Girls High School
Wambui Pallet(4 1/2)-Kabare Girls High School
Nduta Joan(4)-Kabare Girls High School
U16 Boys
Raphael Gitau(5)- All Saints Cathedral School
Emmanuel Muthoria (4)- All Saints Cathedral School
Richard Selassie (3)- Seedlings Junior School
U18 Boys
Terrence Olando (4)- All Saints Cathedral School
Kisochi Mwanyange (3)
Kuch Polo (3)
U18 Girls
Assyah Karama (5)- All Saints Cathedral School
Lenah Nduta (4)- Kabare Girls High School
Lorna Kerosi (4)-Kabare Girls High School