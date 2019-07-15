Close

Riara Primary tops All Saints Cathedral MiniChess Junior show

The showpiece attracted 268 junior players.

by CONSOLATA MAKOKHA Sports Writer
15 July 2019 - 18:04
Jawabu School's Imani Maina makes a move during the MiniChess Junior tournament at All Saints Cathedral School on July 13, 2019.
Image: Consolata Makokha

Seven-year-old Zhang Niya won the Under eight girls’ category to lead Riara Primary to grab the overall best school at the MiniChess Junior tournament held at the All Saints Cathedral School in Madaraka, Nairobi at the weekend.

Niya raked in 4.5 points out of six to lead Riara Primary’s podium sweep of the U8 category. Coming a close second were her schoolmates Angela Mwithiga and Shannel Wairimu who shared spoils having gathered four points apiece.

Hosts All Saints Cathedral School was ranked second to Riara Primary School as Kabare Girls High School from Kirinyaga County placed third out of 24 schools who participated. The showpiece attracted 268 junior players.

 

Ryan Gathuru of CITAM Schools Ngong and All Saints Cathedral School’s Alexender Anyinga won all their six rounds hence shared the U8 boys’ glory on the podium. Gathuru’s schoolmate Keen Lemaiyan lost one of his matches placing him on the third position five points.

Seedlings Junior School too swept the boys’ U10 medal places with both Paul Olando and Ryan Mwai winning five games and drawing one each for 5.5 points as Abel Taji settled for position three with five. The girls’ U12 was quite competitive but Erica Muturi of Thika Road Christian School emerged top with five points having incurred a loss. With a point less, Hope Sifa (All Saints Cathedral) grabbed silver and Savannah Kamunya settled for bronze spot with 3.5.

Riara School's Hawii Waithera following her opponents' move during the MiniChess Junior tournament at All Saints Cathedral School on July 13, 2019.
Image: Consolata Makokha

Despite narrowly missing out on the U12 girls’ podium place, 10-year old Imani Maina of Jawabu School, Lenana exuded optimism intimating that there is always room for improvement.

Imani who scored three points said: “I have done well in the tournament though I can do better. A little more practise with different players will count for better performance next time,”

Other results

U10 Girls

Zuri Kaloki (5)-Brookside Preparatory

 

Shirley Mwiti (4 1/2)- All Saints Cathedral School

Bridget Simiyu (4)

U12 Boys

Phillip Xavier (5 1/2)- Seedlings Junior School

Emmanuel Cheni (5)-Jawabu School

Hawi Kaloki (5)-Brookside Preparatory

U14 Boys

Mark Gichina (6)-Lighthouse Academy

Nathaniel Mungwaja (5)-Logos Christian School

Denzel Rabura (3)- All Saints Cathedral School

U14 Girls

Neema Kahihu (5)- Thika Road Christian School

Elsie Mutitu (5)- Thika Road Christian School

Roselyn Sau (4)-Kabare Girls High School

U16 Girls

Muriithi Mary(4 1/2)-Kabare Girls High School

Wambui Pallet(4 1/2)-Kabare Girls High School

Nduta Joan(4)-Kabare Girls High School

U16 Boys

Raphael Gitau(5)- All Saints Cathedral School

Emmanuel Muthoria (4)- All Saints Cathedral School

Richard Selassie (3)- Seedlings Junior School

U18 Boys

Terrence Olando (4)- All Saints Cathedral School

Kisochi Mwanyange (3)

Kuch Polo (3)

U18 Girls

Assyah Karama (5)- All Saints Cathedral School

Lenah Nduta (4)- Kabare Girls High School

Lorna Kerosi (4)-Kabare Girls High School

