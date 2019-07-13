Lang’ata High upbeat ahead of National Games

Lang’ata High volleyball team are eyeing the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Games title set for between July 26 and August 4 in Kisumu.

​In their maiden appearance at the Nationals Games last year, Lang’ata High School was knocked out of the title contention in the pool stages but the boys are determined to take their campaigns to the finals.

​With two weeks to the games, coach Francis Mwangi is oozing confidence that his charges will brave the tight competition ​right from the preliminary stages.

The return of the towering duo of middle blocker Marknavious Munala and opposite hitter Ezra Kip​ng'etich​, who both sustained ankle injuries during the regional preliminaries have fully recovered, boosting Mwangi’s confidence further.

In the past fortnight, Mwangi has been out to strengthen his team in all departments but with a lot of emphasis on blocking, backcourt coverage and attack where he feels they have had shortcomings.

“All the teams at the nationals are strong hence each game is a final for us. We just have to prepare and strategise well to get to the semis from where we can take our campaign a notch higher,” noted Mwangi, who won the 2013 national title with Hospital Hill in Embu.

The Nairobi side has been drawn in pool 'B'​ alongside debutants from Western Region Namwela, Matiliku (Eastern) and aside from North Eastern.

The other group comprises of regulars Tetu (Central), debutants Lelmokwo (Rift Valley), last year’s two losing semifinalists Shimoni (Coast)​ and Mogonga (Nyanza).

General Service Unit head coach Gideon Tarus said the pools are balanced though two good teams will inevitably be left out of the semis.

“Competitions in the school games have gone up in the recent past but Pool 'B' is one to watch,” said Tarus.