Kenya 15s seek to upset host Uganda in Elgon Cup in Kampala

Kenya Simbas face off with Uganda in a hugely anticipated Elgon Cup return leg fixture at the Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Uganda hold a slender three-point lead from the first leg, having won 16-13 in Kisumu and will be chasing their first Elgon Cup crown since 2012.

The Simbas arrived in Kampala on Thursday and had a two-hour training session with the captain's run conducted in the morning.

The Simbas have named an experienced squad for today's showdown with Kenya keen on retaining the trophy and bragging rights against their rivals

Upfront, the Simbas will rely on Oscar Sorano, Simon Muniafu, Malcolm Onsando. Long-serving Andrew Amonde starts in the back row, where his leadership and experience will be key against the powerful Ugandan forwards.

Samson Onsomu and Charles Kuka start as the half-back pairing with Jacob Ojee, Peter Kilonzo and Bill Omondi the pick of the backs.

Uganda on their part have recalled the big guns for this clash including Kabras star Phillip Wokorach, sibling Michael Wokorach, Ivan Magomu and Aaron Ofoywroth in the backline

In the forwards, skipper Asuman Mugerwa, Elphas Emong, Charles Uhuru and Brian Asaba will be the key actors for the hosts.

Speaking yesterday, Simbas' assistant coach Albertus Van Buuren said he expects a stern test from the Ugandans and urged his charges to show composure and execution in both attack and defence.

“ There is a lot at stake for both sides and whoever can keep a cool head and do the small things right will carry the day,” he added.

Van Buuren said he was delighted to have the experienced trio of Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee, and Curtis Lilako for this clash.

“It's good to have them to complement the younger players we have in this team as we try to retain the Elgon Cup,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kenya Lionesses have a 31-point lead over their Ugandans counterparts after winning the first leg 44-13. Head coach Felix Oloo said he expected the girls to show their physicality and dominance just like they did in the first leg.

The Lionesses match against Uganda will kick off at 2:00 pm with the men's match starting at 4:30 pm