Vihiga Bullets and Murang'a Seal promoted to NSL

Vihiga Bullets and Murang’a Seal have been promoted to the second tier FKF National Super League.

Vihiga coached by Edward Manoah were declared champions in FKF zone ‘B’ with two matches to spare while Murang’a Seal won automatic qualification to NSL from Zone ‘A.

Muranga Seal have unassailable 61 points, six clear of second placed Ligi Ndogo with two matches left while Vihiga which is bankrolled by former governor Moses Akaranga have 60 points, eight clear of second placed APS Bomet.

Zone ‘A’ runners up Ligi Ndogo and their Zone B counterpart will play in a play off to determine the third club that will gain promotion to NSL.

Dates and venue will be communicated in due course, according to FKF. The promoted clubs will replace Thika United, Kangemi All Stars which were relegated to the third tier league.

In Zone ‘A’ Kilifi All Stars has been relegated and would be joined by either PJ Dave or Tiki. The two teams have 24 points with two games to go.

Tiki will square it out with Buru Buru Sports on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo while PJ Dave will be at Sammer Grounds against Naivas.

In Zone ‘B’ Baringo based Poror Mote has already been relegated. Silibwet, Muhoroni Youth, Raiply, Bondo United and St Joseph’s Youth are all fighting relegation as we head to the penultimate round this weekend.

On Sunday, Silibwet welcomes Raiply at Silibwet grounds with both teams hoping for a positive result while Bondo will be away in Vihiga against already promoted Vihiga Bullets at Demesi grounds.

Kisumu Hot Stars will be up against Trans Mara Sugar at Kilgoris DEB Primary School.