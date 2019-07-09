Sharks' focus on next mission

After seeing off English Premier League side Everton, Kariobangi Sharks' coach William Muluya has embarked on a mission to build a formidable side ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League season.

Muluya, who guided Sharks to beat Everton 4-3 over the weekend at the Moi International Sports (MISC), is keen to embolden the team’s chemistry during their pre-season set to kick off next week.

The historical victory was widely expected to be an ingredient in their bid to claim their first ever Premier League title but Muluya has set his sights on preparing the players rather than seeking to dethrone Gor Mahia.

The tactician said he might lose his priced stars in the ongoing transfer window and this could throw their trophy hunting mission in disarray.

He, however, believes with good preparations, his side stands a chance of not only winning silverware but gunning for the Kenya Premier League top honours.

Besides the Premier League, the club will jostle for the SportPesa Shield Cup and seek to retain the SportPesa Cup.

“The transfer window is still open and I can not reveal my targets for the next season as I am not sure of the players I will retain.

"I know the abilities of the players I have at the moment which makes it easier to set targets but I may lose one or two—making it difficult to achieve what we have in mind now.

"I can only talk about our targets when I know the number and calibre of players who I will be working with before the season starts. I am more focused on having a good pre-season which starts next week and will help sharpen the players for the new season,” he added.

The former Mathare United coach hailed his charges for their display and character depicted against Everton. The visitors were billed to register a comfortable win, thanks to their strong squad but the former Shield holders came out guns blazing and managed to share spoils within the regulation time before winning the tie from the post-match penalties.

“I am proud of the boys. They gave a good account of themselves, showed character and marketed their abilities. We thank the fans who came out in large numbers to support us. We now shift our focus on preparing for the forthcoming Kenyan Premier League,” Muluya added.